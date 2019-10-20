Match ends, Sassuolo 3, Inter Milan 4.
Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Inter Milan beat Sassuolo 4-3
Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Serie A title chasers Inter Milan survived a fightback to win 4-3 at Sassuolo.
Antonio Conte's Inter, who are one point behind leaders Juventus, had led 4-1 thanks to doubles from Lautaro Martinez and Lukaku - with Domenico Berardi equalising for the hosts.
Former Manchester United striker Lukaku's first was a powerful drive and his second was a penalty.
Filip Djuricic and Jeremie Boga scored for Sassuolo to set up a tense finale.
"We did everything right in the first half and should have scored more in the second," Lukaku told DAZN.
"Once it goes to 3-1 and 4-1, it ought to be over. The positive we take is that we got the three points, but we need to defend better than that.
"I'm feeling good but need to work even harder to help out the team for the entirety of matches. I'm happy today because the victory was important for the group. Now, I'll only think about improving still further."
Lukaku has scored five goals in eight Serie A games since leaving Old Trafford for the San Siro in the summer.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 3, Inter Milan 4.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Matías Vecino is caught offside.
Foul by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Romelu Lukaku.
Attempt missed. Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Domenico Berardi following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremy Toljan.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Valentino Lazaro.
Attempt missed. Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Francesco Caputo.
Alessandro Tripaldelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 3, Inter Milan 4. Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfred Duncan.
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).
Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremy Toljan replaces Mert Müldür.
Booking
Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alessandro Tripaldelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan).
Booking
Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mert Müldür (Sassuolo).
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 2, Inter Milan 4. Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Francesco Caputo.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Valentino Lazaro replaces Antonio Candreva.
Alessandro Tripaldelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matteo Politano (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Politano replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 1, Inter Milan 4. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Filip Djuricic (Sassuolo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella draws a foul in the penalty area.