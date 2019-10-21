Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Captain Sophie Ingle returns for Wales, but Harding out

Jayne Ludlow (centre) will be without Natasha Harding (left) but has Sophie Ingle back after injury

Wales will be without Natasha Harding for the Women's Euro 2021 qualifier in Northern Ireland, but welcome back captain Sophie Ingle.

Harding will be unavailable for the game in Belfast on 12 November after picking up an injury while playing for Reading.

Chelsea's Ingle is included having missed the 1-0 win in Belarus because of a hip injury.

The squad also includes uncapped Chloe Williams and Maria Francis-Jones.

Midfielder Williams was called up to the senior squad for the friendlies against Portugal in November 2018 while Francis-Jones recently featured for the Under-17 side.

Jayne Ludlow's side were held to a 2-2 draw by Northern Ireland at Rodney Parade in September and are currently second behind Norway in Group C.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Olivia Clark (Huddersfield Town Ladies FC), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women FC), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women FC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women FC), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Angharad James (Reading FC Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies FC), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women FC), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women FC), Georgia Walters (Tranmere Rovers Ladies FC), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Carrie Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Maria Francis-Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Chloe Williams (Manchester United Women FC).