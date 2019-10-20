Alfredo Morelos: Hearts investigate claim of racism towards Rangers striker

Alfredo Morelos was allegedly abused while celebrating Rangers' equaliser

Hearts have opened an investigation after claims that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused in Sunday's Scottish Premiership draw at Tynecastle.

The Colombian was allegedly targeted as he celebrated his equaliser in front of the Hearts supporters.

Hearts say they will ban any fan found guilty of racism.

"The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism and is currently investigating it," read a statement.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."

The incident comes at the end of a week scarred by several incidents of racism in football.

England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria last Monday was halted twice as fans were warned about racist behaviour, including Nazi salutes and monkey chanting.

And an FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned on Saturday amid reports of racial abuse by fans.

Furthermore, Bristol City are investigating reports of racist language being used by their fans during their Championship game at Luton.