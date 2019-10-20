Scottish Cup draw: Talbot land home draw with Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Auchinleck Talbot will host Scottish Championship side Arbroath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
Talbot, who made it as far as the fifth round last season, will face last season's League One winners.
East Kilbride's chances of reaching the fourth round for the second year in a row were booasted when they avoided the big guns, with an away tie awaiting against the winners of Formartine United v Penicuik Athletic.
The ties are scheduled for 23 November.
Full third round draw
Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath
Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic
Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers
Formartine United / Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride
Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic / Stenhousemuir
Albion Rovers / Fort William v Airdrieonians
Queen of the South v Queen's Park
Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic / Brechin City
Stirling Albion v Clyde
East Fife v Lochee United / BSC Glasgow
Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk
Inverurie Locos v Cowdenbeath / Broxburn Athletic
Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose