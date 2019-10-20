Scottish Cup draw: Talbot land home draw with Arbroath

Auchinleck Talbot will host Scottish Championship side Arbroath in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Talbot, who made it as far as the fifth round last season, will face last season's League One winners.

East Kilbride's chances of reaching the fourth round for the second year in a row were booasted when they avoided the big guns, with an away tie awaiting against the winners of Formartine United v Penicuik Athletic.

The ties are scheduled for 23 November.

Full third round draw

Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath

Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers

Formartine United / Gala Fairydean v East Kilbride

Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic / Stenhousemuir

Albion Rovers / Fort William v Airdrieonians

Queen of the South v Queen's Park

Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic / Brechin City

Stirling Albion v Clyde

East Fife v Lochee United / BSC Glasgow

Linlithgow Rose v Falkirk

Inverurie Locos v Cowdenbeath / Broxburn Athletic

Bonnyrigg Rose v Montrose