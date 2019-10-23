Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United: Savo Milosevic hopes for 'celebration of football'

Savo Milosevic (left) played in the Premier League for Aston Villa between 1995 and 1998

Partizan Belgrade head coach Savo Milosevic hopes Thursday's Europa League match against Manchester United will be a "celebration of football".

The Serbian side had to play their last two European home games behind closed doors after racist abuse by supporters.

Serbia then received a similar ban for racist abuse by fans in last month's Euro 2020 qualifier with Portugal.

"I expect everything to be fair and in the spirit of the sport," said ex-Aston Villa striker Milosevic.

"We know of our supporters, we are aware of the importance of the game and we are also aware of the problems we have had in the past.

"But tomorrow (Thursday) will once again be a celebration of football, so I don't expect any problems in that regard. We all know how important the support from the home fans can be."

On Monday Uefa gave Serbia a two-match ban on spectators, the second of which is suspended for a 12-month probationary period.

United players Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire were on the field when racism marred last week's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, with this the England duo's first away match since.

'United youngsters will become key men'

United and Partizan go into Thursday's game joint-top of Group L, but since beating Astana 1-0 in their group opener United have only won once in six matches - on penalties against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

"It's impossible for one club to be always on the top level," added Milosevic, who played for Villa between 1995 and 1998.

"In my era, Manchester United was one of the best teams in the world with Sir Alex Ferguson. It's difficult to stay on that level always. But Manchester United is definitely in the top three biggest clubs in the world even today.

"I am certain that in the future, all of Europe will see how good they are. They have some extraordinary young players and it's a question of time for them to become key players and lead them forward."

Best of the stats