Wally Downes: AFC Wimbledon part with manager

Wally Downes took over AFC Wimbledon with the club 23rd in League One

AFC Wimbledon have parted company with boss Wally Downes, two days after he was suspended for four weeks after admitting breaching Football Association rules around betting.

Downes, 58, took over the Dons in December 2018 and led them to League One survival last season.

However, he was suspended by the club in September after being charged with placing bets on games.

The club said they had "reached an agreement" to part with Downes.

A club statement said: "Wally leaves on mutually agreed terms and with our sincerest gratitude for his time with the club, especially his invaluable contribution last season.

"The agreement was reached with the approval of the Dons Trust board."

Downes was suspended by the FA on Friday for placing five bets on football matches between 30 November 2013 and 30 January 2014 and three bets between 16 March and 12 July 2019. His 28-day ban from all football and football-related activity ends on 14 November.

FA rules bar anyone employed by a football club from gambling on matches.

Downes was a coach at Queens Park Rangers for a spell during the 2013-14 season, while he was appointed as AFC Wimbledon manager last December.

Glyn Hodges has been in caretaker charge of the Dons, who beat Portsmouth 1-0 on Saturday and are currently 21st in the table, since Downes was suspended.