Queens Park Rangers v Brentford (Mon)
- From the section Championship
Queens Park Rangers will be without striker Jordan Hugill, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards.
Bright Osayi-Samuel is likely to be recalled as Rangers boss Mark Warburton faces his former side Brentford.
Bees head coach Thomas Frank could name an unchanged side as they go in search of a third successive victory.
Defender Luka Racic has returned to full training but is unlikely to feature, while forward Sergi Canos (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Match facts
- QPR have lost five of their last seven matches against Brentford in all competitions (W1 D1 L5), but won this exact fixture last season 3-2 in November 2018.
- Brentford have scored at least twice in each of their last seven games against QPR in all competitions, winning 3-0 in the most recent encounter in March 2019 at Griffin Park.
- QPR have won their last two home league London derbies - they've not won three such games in a row since April 1995 when they were in the Premier League.
- Brentford have scored six goals in their last three away league games (W2 D0 L1), as many as they had in their previous 12 on the road (W3 D2 L7).
- This will only be QPR boss Mark Warburton's second match in any competition against Brentford, winning 4-3 with Nottingham Forest in August 2017.
- Nahki Wells has scored seven goals in his 11 league games for QPR this season - the same number he scored in 40 appearances last term.