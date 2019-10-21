Oli McBurnie: Sheffield United striker charged with drink-driving

McBurnie has scored once in the Premier League this season

Sheffield United's record £20m signing Oli McBurnie has been charged with drink-driving in Leeds on Friday.

The 23-year-old Scotland international striker joined the Blades from Swansea in August and has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances.

His team face Arsenal in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Monday night.

West Yorkshire Police said McBurnie would appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 6 November over the incident in the early hours of Friday morning.

McBurnie did not play in the recent international break - during which Scotland lost 4-0 to Russia before beating San Marino 6-0 - because of a knee injury.

But Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said last week that McBurnie would be given a chance to prove his fitness for the visit of Arsenal.

BBC Sport has contacted Sheffield United but they are not making any comment.