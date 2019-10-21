Haringey v Yeovil: Two men arrested in Somerset after reports of racial abuse

  • From the section FA Cup
Breaking news

Two men have been arrested by police investigating reports of racist abuse during Saturday's FA Cup match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town.

The men - aged 23 and 26 - were arrested in Chard and Yeovil on Monday morning on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

They are both in custody at a police station in Somerset.

Saturday's match was abandoned after Haringey's manager took his team off the field.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC