Jersey Bulls suffer 'scare' as they register 1-0 win over Walton and Hersham

Jersey centre-back Luke Campbell has scored six goals so far this season

Luke Campbell's late goal to ensured Jersey Bulls maintained their 100% record as they beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 for their 12th successive victory.

In what was the Bulls' hardest game to date, the deadlock was only being broken in the 77th minute when Campbell stabbed in at the back post

"It was a scare for the players, but they dug in and managed to get three points," said manager Gary Freeman.

"It shows that when we don't play at our best, it will be tough.

"The fans really pushed us on, and we got the goal which I felt we deserved," Freeman added to BBC Jersey.

The victory means Jersey Bulls are 11 points clear at the top of the Combined Counties League Division One.