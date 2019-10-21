Joel Grant: Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe hails forward's goalscoring form

Joel Grant moved to Plymouth Argyle from rivals Exeter City in the summer of 2017

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe praised forward Joel Grant after he scored for the third successive match.

The 32-year-old Jamaica international, who netted his fourth of the season in a 2-0 win over Carlisle, has been moved to a more central role under Lowe.

"Joel's been fantastic for us, he knows what we want, it's goals, and when you get goals I always want more from him," the Argyle boss said.

"He's on a good run of form and he's 16 away from what I want."

Grant has scored as many goals in nine games this season as he managed last term, although he did not play after Boxing Day because of injury.

"He's got that technique and composure," Lowe added.

"Joel's always played in different positions, from the left, on the right, one up front in behind the striker.

"He's just getting to grips with being an out-and-out striker at the moment, he's making some clever runs.

"To be ultra-critical of him, I want to shoot a bit more and to guide more shots in the corners.

"He gets into some fantastic positions, but I can't grumble, he's been terrific, he's worked his socks off first and foremost and he's getting in the right areas with these chances."