Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth keeper signs new long-term deal

Ramsdale has started the past three European qualifiers for England Under-21s

England Under-21s international Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term deal with Bournemouth.

The goalkeeper has started all nine of Bournemouth's Premier League matches this season and kept a clean sheet against Norwich on Saturday.

Ramsdale, 21, joined the Cherries in January 2017 after making two appearances for Sheffield United.

He had successful loan spells at Chesterfield and AFC Wimbledon before becoming Bournemouth's number one.

"I've put in a lot of hard work on and off the pitch to get to this position," Ramsdale told the club's official website.

"It's been a relatively short space of time but I've have had two good, different loan spells and am now seeing the benefits of that hard work in the Premier League each week.

"We have a great goalkeeping department here, with the coaches and other goalkeepers, and we are always pushing each other to be the best we can be."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe added: "He has matured a lot over the last year or so and has taken superbly to the challenge of playing every week, whether that was on loan at Chesterfield and Wimbledon, or here this season.

"Aaron is a very talented goalkeeper who is at an important stage of his career and his development, and I'm delighted that he has pledged his future to us."