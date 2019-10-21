Gerardo Bruna: Derry City midfielder to return for St Pat's clash

Derry midfielder Gerardo Bruna has been out injured since 14 September

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v St Pat's Athletic Venue: Brandywell Stadium, Derry Date: Tuesday, 22 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Declan Devine will welcome Gerardo Bruna back into the squad for Tuesday's Premier Division game with St Patrick's Athletic.

The Argentine midfielder has been sidelined since injuring his in the League Cup final defeat by Dundalk in on 14 September.

Fourth-placed Derry will secure European qualification with a point against St Pat's.

"Bruna will come back into the squad so everybody's raring to go," said Devine.

"Obviously it's a huge week for us with two big games in the space of three days and thankfully they're both at home.

"It's an opportunity for us to fill the Brandywell and get what would be a magnificent reward for the players in terms of the endeavour and work rate they've put in over the course of the last 10 months."

Derry secured a momentous win on Saturday night as they came from behind to beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at the Showgrounds, a result which kept the Candystripes within three points of Bohemians.

However, despite the resilient nature of that victory, Devine has warned his players that the job is not yet done.

"It's important for us not to come in thinking the job's done because it's not," said Devine.

"We need to go about it in the manner we have done all year.

"If we can win on Tuesday then we'll go into Friday night in a very positive position."

Devine says Derry City's job isn't done yet as they prepare for the final two games of the season

Although a point will suffice on Tuesday night to secure European football, taking a maximum six points from their two remaining games - with Finn Harps set to visit the Brandywell on Friday night - would secure Derry's highest finish since the 2016 campaign.

"We have 180 minutes of football left and it gives us the opportunity to achieve something that people thought may not have been achievable at the start of the year," said Devine, who has been instrumental in the club's rise from eighth place in 2018 to top-three contenders since returning as boss last November.

"It's very important to go into Tuesday's game with the attitude to win, but we have to respect our opponent because they were very good against Bohemians on Friday.

"We have to make sure the work we've put in over the last 10 months comes down to 180 minutes of football - if we can take care of tomorrow, it'll put us in a good position."