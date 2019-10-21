Northampton Town v Salford City: Police report racist abuse 'within away stand'

Hosts Northampton won the match 2-0 against Salford

A police investigation has been launched after racist abuse was heard "within the away end" at Northampton's match against Salford on Saturday.

Northamptonshire Police said the chanting was witnessed by officers just after kick-off in the League Two game.

The Cobblers say they understand the allegations refer to the use of words offensive to the traveller community.

"We're working with both clubs, who are cooperating with our investigation," said superintendent Dennis Murray.

"Thankfully incidents like this are rare, but Northamptonshire Police will not tolerate racist or abusive language, within sport or anywhere else, and would encourage anyone who witnesses anything of this nature to report it to us so we can investigate."

Saturday also saw Haringey Borough's FA Cup match with Yeovil Town abandoned after the home side's manager took his team off the field amid reports of racial abuse from Yeovil fans.

Two men have since been arrested by police on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault.

Meanwhile, Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown said he was "shocked and disappointed" to learn of reports of abuse coming from the away end during their Championship defeat at Luton.