Irish Premiership: Boss David Healy upbeat as Linfield try to close gap

Tuesday night's game will be the first meeting this season between Linfield and Warrenpoint

Linfield manager David Healy has said he is relishing his side's run of games as they aim to continue closing the gap on league leaders Crusaders.

The Blues' 2-1 win over Ballymena United on Saturday took them to within five points of the Crues, with three Irish Premiership games in hand.

One of those matches is the visit to Windsor Park on Tuesday of basement side Warrenpoint Town, with a trip to Coleraine to follow on Saturday.

"These are big games," said Healy.

"Warrenpoint have caused us numerous problems at Windsor in the past couple of years and Coleraine are in great form, so we will expect two tough matches.

"The fixtures are coming thick and fast but we should be relishing them and looking forward to them.

"We are in a good position but there are a lot of games to be played. I'd much rather be five points ahead with three games to play."

Warrenpoint travel to south Belfast two points adrift at the bottom of the table, having won one and lost 10 of their 11 league outings.

They lost 3-1 at home to Glenavon at the weekend and boss Stephen McDonnell is looking for a response from his players.

"It's up to the players - this is part of their development, it's over to them to dust themselves down and move forward," he said.

"Going to Windsor Park will be tough, there's no doubt, but it's a luxury to be going out and playing football every week. I only wish I was doing it myself."