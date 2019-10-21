Women's Ballon d'Or: Lucy Bronze and Ellen White shortlisted for award

From the section

England's Lucy Bronze and Ellen White have made the shortlist for the 2019 Women's Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City forward White and Lyon defender Bronze played key parts in the Lionesses reaching the World Cup semi-finals in July.

United States World Cup winner Alex Morgan has also been named, along with a further three Lyon players.

Last year's Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg is expected to be among the nominees yet to be announced.

The first 10 names have been released, with the final 10 announced throughout Monday evening.

List of nominees revealed so far

Lucy Bronze (Lyon)

Ellen White (Manchester City)

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars)

Nilla Fischer (VfL Wolfsburg)

Amandine Henry (Lyon)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Dzenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Pernille Harder (VfL Wolfsburg)

Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)

More to follow.