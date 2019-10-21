Joe Rodon: Swansea defender an injury worry for Brentford match

Joe Rodon has made four appearances for Wales

Swansea City have fitness concerns over defender Joe Rodon ahead of home games against Brentford and Cardiff City.

Swansea face Brentford on Tuesday before the Bluebirds head west for the first south Wales derby since 2014 on 27 October.

Wales international Rodon is nursing an ankle problem which forced him off during Swansea's 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

"We are working round the clock to see how Joe is," said manager Steve Cooper.

"He came off on Saturday with an aggravated knock. It's still inconclusive in terms of tomorrow - touch and go I guess is what it is.

"Hopefully he will be fine but that's not guaranteed. If he is available great, if not we have good cover with Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabango."

Asked whether local lad Rodon could be in danger of missing the Cardiff game, Cooper added: "I don't know to be honest. Let's see if he is available for tomorrow. If he's not we will address it from there."

Rodon and Mike van der Hoorn have started all of Swansea's 12 league games so far this season, and have been a key part of the club's promising start to the campaign.

Wilmot has played only 22 minutes in the Championship since joining on loan from Watford, while 19-year-old Cabango is yet to play league football.

Swansea won seven and drew one of their first eight games in all competitions this term but have managed just one victory in their last seven outings.

"What's been slightly frustrating is that it's not that we've lost games because opposition sides have been miles ahead of us on the day," said Cooper, whose team sit third in the Championship table.

"There are defining moments in games that we just need to manage better. We've made silly errors and conceded late."

Cooper insists the fact that Cardiff come next will not impact on his planning for Brentford's visit.

"Every game in the Championship is a real event," he said. "There isn't a game which you can take lightly. If you do you'll get punished."