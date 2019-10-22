Champions League - Group D
Atl Madrid1B Leverkusen0

Atlético Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 2GiménezSubstituted forHermosoat 15'minutes
  • 18Felipe
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 5Partey
  • 16Herrera
  • 6KokeBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMorataat 70'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 19Diego Costa
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 4Arias
  • 9Morata
  • 11Lemar
  • 14Llorente
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 22Hermoso

B Leverkusen

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 23Weiser
  • 4Tah
  • 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 90+2'minutes
  • 8Bender
  • 10DemirbaySubstituted forAlarioat 84'minutes
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 38BellarabiBooked at 38mins
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 76'minutes
  • 11Amiri
  • 31Volland

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 6Dragovic
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 13Alario
  • 17Pohjanpalo
  • 19Diaby
  • 28Özcan
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Attendance:
56,776

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.

Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Kerem Demirbay.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).

Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.

Attempt saved. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.

Substitution

Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Kai Havertz.

Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felipe.

Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Koke.

Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.

Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Héctor Herrera is caught offside.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.

Attempt blocked. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.

Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2Liverpool210145-13
3RB Salzburg21019633
4KRC Genk201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Barcelona21102114
3Slavia Prague201113-21
4Inter Milan201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21104224
2Lyon21103124
3RB Leipzig210123-13
4Benfica200225-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006066
2Valencia210113-23
3Chelsea21012203
4Lille200215-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories