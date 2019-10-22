Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Atlético Madrid v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 2GiménezSubstituted forHermosoat 15'minutes
- 18Felipe
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 5Partey
- 16Herrera
- 6KokeBooked at 54minsSubstituted forMorataat 70'minutes
- 8Saúl
- 19Diego Costa
- 10CorreaSubstituted forLemarat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 4Arias
- 9Morata
- 11Lemar
- 14Llorente
- 20Machín Pérez
- 22Hermoso
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23Weiser
- 4Tah
- 5BenderSubstituted forDragovicat 90+2'minutes
- 8Bender
- 10DemirbaySubstituted forAlarioat 84'minutes
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 38BellarabiBooked at 38mins
- 29HavertzSubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 76'minutes
- 11Amiri
- 31Volland
Substitutes
- 3Retsos
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 13Alario
- 17Pohjanpalo
- 19Diaby
- 28Özcan
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
- Attendance:
- 56,776
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0.
Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Aleksandar Dragovic replaces Sven Bender.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Kerem Demirbay.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid).
Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid).
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi with a cross.
Attempt saved. Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kerem Demirbay.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Paulinho replaces Kai Havertz.
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felipe.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Álvaro Morata replaces Koke.
Foul by Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mitchell Weiser (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger.
Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar tries a through ball, but Héctor Herrera is caught offside.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Lemar replaces Ángel Correa.
Attempt blocked. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Foul by Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.