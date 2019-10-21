Women's Euro 2021 qualifier: Wales want to 'prove a point' says Elise Hughes

Wales' Elise Hughes in action against Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness during the draw in Newport

Striker Elise Hughes says Wales will have a point to prove when they face Northern Ireland in a Women's Euro 2021 qualifier in Belfast.

Ashley Hutton's injury-time equaliser denied Wales victory when the sides met at Rodney Parade in September.

Everton's Hughes is looking forward to the game as Wales look to maintain their unbeaten record in Group C.

"We're especially excited because of what happened in the last game," she said.

"We want to go and prove a point to them.

"All the girls are excited - you always are for a campaign and especially against a home nations team."

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has named a squad of 22 for the game on 12 November.

They had started their qualifying campaign with a convincing 6-0 win in the Faroe Islands, but were left frustrated after the 2-2 home draw against Northern Ireland.

Ludlow's side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win in Belarus earlier in October, courtesy of Rachel Rowe's late goal.

"We looked to make amends against Belarus so we're back on that winning run and want to continue that in Belfast," Hughes added.

"We're expecting a tough game from every team in the group and this next one is probably going to be up there with the toughest."

Wales are unbeaten after three games and are currently second in Group C, two points behind top seeds and leaders Norway who they are yet to face.

But Hughes insists Wales are aiming to finish top of the group and qualify automatically for the finals in England.

"We don't want to have to go through a play-off because it's always easier if you finish top of your group," Hughes said.

"No game is going to be easy, especially against Norway, with the way they have started the group.

"But obviously we want to look to win and look to qualify as the top team."