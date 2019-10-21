Serbia's Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Luxembourg to be played behind closed doors

Serbia will host Luxembourg at the Rajko Mitic Stadium

Serbia have been ordered to play their Euro 2020 home qualifier against Luxembourg behind closed doors because of the "racist behaviour" of their supporters.

Uefa imposed the punishment following Serbia's 4-2 defeat to Portugal in Belgrade on 7 September.

Serbia, who will host Luxembourg on 14 November, were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors.

However, the second game is suspended for one year.

In addition, Serbia's Football Association has been fined £28,550 for other charges relating to the Portugal game including fans on the pitch and the setting off of fireworks inside the ground.

Serbia are third in Group B with 10 points from six games, one point behind second-placed Portugal.