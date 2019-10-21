FA Cup first round draw: Eighth-tier Chichester City receive bye to second round

From the section

Non-league Chichester City - the lowest ranked club in the FA Cup - received a bye to the second round following Bury's removal from the competition.

Chichester, seventh in the eighth-tier Isthmian League South East Division, were the final club left in the pot at the end of Monday's first-round draw and receive £36,000 in prize money.

Maldon & Tiptree, who also play in the eighth-tier, are at Leyton Orient.

National League Harrogate Town will host two-time winners Portsmouth.

The winners of Tuesday's fourth qualifying round replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United will host League One Oxford United.

Meanwhile, National League South teams Chippenham Town and Dulwich Hamlet host League Two Northampton Town and Carlisle United respectively.

Chichester entered this season's FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage.

Having played their first tie in the competition on 10 August, they have earned £82,390 in prize money from their run.

FA Cup first round draw

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Oxford City v Solihull Moors

Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

Harrogate Town v Portsmouth

Colchester United v Coventry City

Sunderland v Gillingham

Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United

Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth

York City v Altrincham

Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale

Maidstone United v Torquay United

Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree

Chippenham Town v Northampton Town

Haringey Borough/Yeovil v Hartlepool

Cambridge United v Exeter City

Whitby Town/Stourbridge v Welling United/Eastleigh

Salford City v Burton Albion

Forest Green v Sutton United/Billericay

Bristol Rovers v Bromley

Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County

Walsall v Darlington

Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde

AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers

Hayes & Yeading/Poole v Oxford United

Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Gateshead v Oldham Athletic

Mansfield Town v Chorley

Dover Athletic v Southend United

Tranmere v Wycombe

Carshalton Athletic v Boston United

Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town

Accrington Stanley v Crewe

Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood Town

Macclesfield v Kingstonian

Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham United

Blackpool v Morecambe

MK Dons v Port Vale

Stevenage v Peterborough United

All matches to be played 8-11 November