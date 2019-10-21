FA Cup first round draw: Eighth-tier Chichester City receive bye to second round
-
- From the section FA Cup
Non-league Chichester City - the lowest ranked club in the FA Cup - received a bye to the second round following Bury's removal from the competition.
Chichester, seventh in the eighth-tier Isthmian League South East Division, were the final club left in the pot at the end of Monday's first-round draw and receive £36,000 in prize money.
Maldon & Tiptree, who also play in the eighth-tier, are at Leyton Orient.
National League Harrogate Town will host two-time winners Portsmouth.
The winners of Tuesday's fourth qualifying round replay between Poole Town and Hayes & Yeading United will host League One Oxford United.
Meanwhile, National League South teams Chippenham Town and Dulwich Hamlet host League Two Northampton Town and Carlisle United respectively.
Chichester entered this season's FA Cup at the extra preliminary round stage.
Having played their first tie in the competition on 10 August, they have earned £82,390 in prize money from their run.
FA Cup first round draw
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Oxford City v Solihull Moors
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Harrogate Town v Portsmouth
Colchester United v Coventry City
Sunderland v Gillingham
Dulwich Hamlet v Carlisle United
Bolton Wanderers v Plymouth
York City v Altrincham
Chesterfield/Wrexham v Rochdale
Maidstone United v Torquay United
Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree
Chippenham Town v Northampton Town
Haringey Borough/Yeovil v Hartlepool
Cambridge United v Exeter City
Whitby Town/Stourbridge v Welling United/Eastleigh
Salford City v Burton Albion
Forest Green v Sutton United/Billericay
Bristol Rovers v Bromley
Ebbsfleet/Woking v Notts County
Walsall v Darlington
Nantwich Town v AFC Fylde
AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers
Hayes & Yeading/Poole v Oxford United
Shrewsbury Town v Bradford City
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Gateshead v Oldham Athletic
Mansfield Town v Chorley
Dover Athletic v Southend United
Tranmere v Wycombe
Carshalton Athletic v Boston United
Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
Accrington Stanley v Crewe
Potters Bar/Barnet v Fleetwood Town
Macclesfield v Kingstonian
Maidenhead/Wealdstone v Rotherham United
Blackpool v Morecambe
MK Dons v Port Vale
Stevenage v Peterborough United
All matches to be played 8-11 November