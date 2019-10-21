Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward backs Maurizio Sarri's 'attacking' style

Ronaldo has scored five goals for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo says Juventus are "getting better" under new manager Maurizio Sarri with the Italian adopting an "attacking" style of play.

Sarri, 60, left Premier League side Chelsea in the summer and replaced Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.

Juve are top of Serie A and host Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday (kick-off 20:00 BST).

"I like the way he [Sarri] wants the team to play, we are creating more opportunities," said Ronaldo.

"I think the team is getting better. We are getting more and more confident. We are playing a different brand of football, more attacking. I am happy with these changes."

Ronaldo has scored 12 goals in 13 games for club and country this season, including the opener in their 2-1 victory over Bologna on Saturday.

Last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored his 700th career goal while playing for Portugal in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Ukraine.

He added: "That is already in the past. I want to move on, reach new heights to help the team. I want to play and help the team win trophies.

"Of course I am proud of the individual records but the priority is to win games for Juventus and Portugal."