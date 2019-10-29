EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Everton19:45Watford
Venue: Goodison Park, England

Everton v Watford:

Line-ups

Everton

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 2Holgate
  • 13Mina
  • 12Digne
  • 21André Gomes
  • 8Delph
  • 27Kean
  • 17Iwobi
  • 7Richarlison
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 10G Sigurdsson
  • 11Walcott
  • 14Tosun
  • 19Sidibé
  • 26Davies
  • 49Lössl

Watford

  • 1Gomes
  • 6Mariappa
  • 5Prödl
  • 15Cathcart
  • 21Femenía
  • 14Chalobah
  • 19Hughes
  • 36Foulquier
  • 20Quina
  • 18Gray
  • 37Pereyra

Substitutes

  • 2Janmaat
  • 7Deulofeu
  • 11Masina
  • 16Doucouré
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Bachmann
  • 40Dalby
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th October 2019

As It Stands

Top Stories