Goal! Manchester City 1, Southampton 0. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross following a corner.
Manchester City v Southampton
Line-ups
Man City
- 1Bravo
- 2Walker
- 30Otamendi
- 50García
- 12Angelino
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 69Doyle
- 47Foden
- 26Mahrez
- 10Agüero
- 9Gabriel Jesus
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 17De Bruyne
- 21Silva
- 27Cancelo
- 33Carson
- 82Bernabé
- 83Poveda-Ocampo
Southampton
- 1McCarthy
- 43Valery
- 38Danso
- 5Stephens
- 35Bednarek
- 23Højbjerg
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 14Romeu
- 17Armstrong
- 7Long
- 19Boufal
Substitutes
- 3Yoshida
- 4Vestergaard
- 9Ings
- 10Adams
- 22Redmond
- 28Gunn
- 29Vokins
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home83%
- Away17%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Yan Valery.
Attempt saved. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
Attempt saved. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.