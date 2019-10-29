EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Man City1Southampton0

Manchester City v Southampton

Line-ups

Man City

  • 1Bravo
  • 2Walker
  • 30Otamendi
  • 50García
  • 12Angelino
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 69Doyle
  • 47Foden
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10Agüero
  • 9Gabriel Jesus

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 21Silva
  • 27Cancelo
  • 33Carson
  • 82Bernabé
  • 83Poveda-Ocampo

Southampton

  • 1McCarthy
  • 43Valery
  • 38Danso
  • 5Stephens
  • 35Bednarek
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 16Ward-Prowse
  • 14Romeu
  • 17Armstrong
  • 7Long
  • 19Boufal

Substitutes

  • 3Yoshida
  • 4Vestergaard
  • 9Ings
  • 10Adams
  • 22Redmond
  • 28Gunn
  • 29Vokins
Referee:
Jonathan Moss

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home83%
Away17%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Manchester City 1, Southampton 0. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Yan Valery.

Attempt saved. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden.

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

Attempt saved. Angeliño (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kevin Danso.

Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.

Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolás Otamendi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

