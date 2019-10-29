Foul by David Sesay (Crawley Town).
Crawley Town v Colchester United
-
Line-ups
Crawley
- 35Luyambula
- 18Sesay
- 19Tunnicliffe
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 3Doherty
- 17Allarakhia
- 21Bulman
- 12Ferguson
- 30Lubala
- 7Grego-Cox
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Young
- 9Palmer
- 10Nadesan
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 20Sendles-White
- 28Camara
Colchester
- 1Gerken
- 2Jackson
- 18Eastman
- 5Prosser
- 3Bramall
- 24Stevenson
- 14Comley
- 7Senior
- 49Poku
- 45Nouble
- 9Norris
Substitutes
- 4Lapslie
- 6Sowunmi
- 10Brown
- 15Harriott
- 21Clampin
- 26Gambin
- 29Ross
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).
Attempt blocked. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.
Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).
Foul by Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town).
Dean Gerken (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.
Foul by David Sesay (Crawley Town).
Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.
Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.