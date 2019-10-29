EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Crawley0Colchester0

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Line-ups

Crawley

  • 35Luyambula
  • 18Sesay
  • 19Tunnicliffe
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 3Doherty
  • 17Allarakhia
  • 21Bulman
  • 12Ferguson
  • 30Lubala
  • 7Grego-Cox
  • 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Young
  • 9Palmer
  • 10Nadesan
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 20Sendles-White
  • 28Camara

Colchester

  • 1Gerken
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Eastman
  • 5Prosser
  • 3Bramall
  • 24Stevenson
  • 14Comley
  • 7Senior
  • 49Poku
  • 45Nouble
  • 9Norris

Substitutes

  • 4Lapslie
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 10Brown
  • 15Harriott
  • 21Clampin
  • 26Gambin
  • 29Ross
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by David Sesay (Crawley Town).

Foul by Frank Nouble (Colchester United).

Attempt blocked. Frank Nouble (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Norris.

Courtney Senior (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Doherty (Crawley Town).

Foul by Mason Bloomfield (Crawley Town).

Dean Gerken (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dannie Bulman.

Foul by David Sesay (Crawley Town).

Luke Norris (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Tarryn Allarakhia (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bez Lubala.

Attempt blocked. Bez Lubala (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Ferguson.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Eastman.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

