James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Oxford United v Sunderland
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 12Long
- 4Dickie
- 5Moore
- 3Ruffels
- 17Henry
- 6Gorrin
- 16Baptiste
- 7Hall
- 9Taylor
- 11Fosu-Henry
Substitutes
- 13Stevens
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 18Sykes
- 19Mackie
- 23Agyei
- 46Jones
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 12Flanagan
- 4Willis
- 3Lynch
- 2McLaughlin
- 18Dobson
- 23Leadbitter
- 6Power
- 33Hume
- 19McGeady
- 10McNulty
Substitutes
- 8McGeouch
- 13O'Nien
- 22Grigg
- 31Mbunga-Kimpioka
- 40Taylor
- 41Connelly
- 43Patterson
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland).
Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).
Simon Eastwood (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Henry.
Offside, Sunderland. George Dobson tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Flanagan.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.