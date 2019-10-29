EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Oxford Utd0Sunderland0

Oxford United v Sunderland

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 12Long
  • 4Dickie
  • 5Moore
  • 3Ruffels
  • 17Henry
  • 6Gorrin
  • 16Baptiste
  • 7Hall
  • 9Taylor
  • 11Fosu-Henry

Substitutes

  • 13Stevens
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 18Sykes
  • 19Mackie
  • 23Agyei
  • 46Jones

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 12Flanagan
  • 4Willis
  • 3Lynch
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 18Dobson
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 6Power
  • 33Hume
  • 19McGeady
  • 10McNulty

Substitutes

  • 8McGeouch
  • 13O'Nien
  • 22Grigg
  • 31Mbunga-Kimpioka
  • 40Taylor
  • 41Connelly
  • 43Patterson
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamSunderland
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

James Henry (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Grant Leadbitter (Sunderland).

Conor McLaughlin (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matty Taylor (Oxford United).

Simon Eastwood (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Lynch (Sunderland).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

Attempt blocked. Robert Hall (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Henry.

Offside, Sunderland. George Dobson tries a through ball, but Aiden McGeady is caught offside.

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Flanagan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

