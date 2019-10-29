Goal! Burton Albion 0, Leicester City 2. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dennis Praet.
Burton Albion v Leicester City
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Burton
- 1O'Hara
- 2Brayford
- 21O'Toole
- 6Wallace
- 15Hutchinson
- 4Edwards
- 7Quinn
- 8Fraser
- 17Sarkic
- 27Boyce
- 9Broadhead
Substitutes
- 3Daniel
- 5Buxton
- 11Templeton
- 14Sbarra
- 19Anderson
- 23Dyer
- 24Garratt
Leicester
- 12Ward
- 2Justin
- 5Morgan
- 6Evans
- 28Fuchs
- 20Choudhury
- 7Gray
- 26Praet
- 8Tielemans
- 11Albrighton
- 14Iheanacho
Substitutes
- 1Schmeichel
- 4Söyüncü
- 9Vardy
- 10Maddison
- 15Barnes
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 25Ndidi
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leicester City. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Dennis Praet is caught offside.
Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.
Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.