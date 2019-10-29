EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Burton0Leicester2

Burton Albion v Leicester City

Line-ups

Burton

  • 1O'Hara
  • 2Brayford
  • 21O'Toole
  • 6Wallace
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 4Edwards
  • 7Quinn
  • 8Fraser
  • 17Sarkic
  • 27Boyce
  • 9Broadhead

Substitutes

  • 3Daniel
  • 5Buxton
  • 11Templeton
  • 14Sbarra
  • 19Anderson
  • 23Dyer
  • 24Garratt

Leicester

  • 12Ward
  • 2Justin
  • 5Morgan
  • 6Evans
  • 28Fuchs
  • 20Choudhury
  • 7Gray
  • 26Praet
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Albrighton
  • 14Iheanacho

Substitutes

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 9Vardy
  • 10Maddison
  • 15Barnes
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 25Ndidi
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 0, Leicester City 2. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dennis Praet.

Attempt missed. Scott Fraser (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Broadhead.

Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).

Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Leicester City. Jonny Evans tries a through ball, but Dennis Praet is caught offside.

Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Broadhead (Burton Albion).

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 0, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Wes Morgan.

Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Stephen Quinn.

Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen Quinn (Burton Albion).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

