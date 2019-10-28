Torquay United v Wrexham (Tuesday)

Torquay will look to follow-up on their 4-2 win over Barrow that propelled them into the National League's top seven.

The Gulls have lost only one of their last six games and are in fine form.

Struggling Wrexham have injury worries over captain Shaun Pearson [hamstring] who has missed the last two games and striker JJ Hooper [knee] who hobbled off in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Dagenham.

Defender Pearson has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem for Dean Keates' Wrexham, who are 22nd.

Play-off contenders last term, the Dragons have just one win in their last 14 league games.