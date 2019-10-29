National League
Woking19:45Notts County
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Notts County

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bromley18105332211135
2Yeovil18111631201134
3Halifax1810262621532
4Harrogate188552319429
5Barrow179173124728
6Woking187742721628
7Torquay188463328528
8Notts County187652618827
9Solihull Moors188372619727
10Dag & Red177642119227
11Hartlepool187562524126
12Barnet186752423125
13Eastleigh186752021-125
14Boreham Wood187382622424
15Maidenhead United187382219324
16Dover177372124-324
17Stockport177371825-724
18Chesterfield185672328-521
19Fylde175482232-1019
20Aldershot1853101724-718
21Sutton United173771823-516
22Wrexham183782128-716
23Ebbsfleet1834112236-1413
24Chorley1811071329-1613
