Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 6Pybus
- 25Paton
- 17Osman
- 19El Bakhtaoui
- 9Hamilton
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 7Murray
- 10Oliver
- 14McCarthy
- 15Lyon
- 18Semple
- 22Gourlay
- 30Burns
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 10Doran Cogan
- 8Carson
- 24Trafford
- 20Curry
- 28MacGregor
- 19Todorov
Substitutes
- 9White
- 11Walsh
- 12McHattie
- 14Vincent
- 17Storey
- 21MacKay
- 22McKay
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Attempt missed. Abdul Osman (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt missed. Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.
Michael Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).
Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.