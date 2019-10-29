Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Inverness CT0

Queen of the South v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 6Pybus
  • 25Paton
  • 17Osman
  • 19El Bakhtaoui
  • 9Hamilton
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 14McCarthy
  • 15Lyon
  • 18Semple
  • 22Gourlay
  • 30Burns

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 8Carson
  • 24Trafford
  • 20Curry
  • 28MacGregor
  • 19Todorov

Substitutes

  • 9White
  • 11Walsh
  • 12McHattie
  • 14Vincent
  • 17Storey
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Abdul Osman (Queen of the South) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

Attempt missed. Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left following a set piece situation.

Michael Paton (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Nikolay Todorov (Inverness CT).

Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1171324121222
2Ayr116142013719
3Inverness CT115331712518
4Dundee115331415-118
5Arbroath11434911-215
6Queen of Sth11353108214
7Morton114251322-914
8Dunfermline112541113-211
9Alloa112451118-710
10Partick Thistle112361419-59
