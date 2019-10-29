Scottish Championship
Alloa0Dundee1

Alloa Athletic v Dundee

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 8Robertson
  • 17O'Hara
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 14Brown
  • 10Trouten
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 16Gilhooley
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry

Dundee

  • 20Hazard
  • 2Kerr
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 23Marshall
  • 8Byrne
  • 14Dorrans
  • 11McDaid
  • 10McGowan
  • 9Nelson
  • 28Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Ness
  • 7Meekings
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 21Mackie
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.

Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee 1. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1171324121222
2Ayr116142013719
3Inverness CT115331712518
4Dundee115331415-118
5Arbroath11434911-215
6Queen of Sth11353108214
7Morton114251322-914
8Dunfermline112541113-211
9Alloa112451118-710
10Partick Thistle112361419-59
