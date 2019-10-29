Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alloa Athletic v Dundee
-
- From the section Football
Follow live coverage from 19:30 GMT here
Match report to follow
Line-ups
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Deas
- 8Robertson
- 17O'Hara
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 14Brown
- 10Trouten
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 16Gilhooley
- 18Malcolm
- 19Thomson
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
Dundee
- 20Hazard
- 2Kerr
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 23Marshall
- 8Byrne
- 14Dorrans
- 11McDaid
- 10McGowan
- 9Nelson
- 28Hemmings
Substitutes
- 4Ness
- 7Meekings
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 21Mackie
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jordan Marshall (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Alloa Athletic 0, Dundee 1. Kane Hemmings (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan McDaid.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Adam Brown (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.