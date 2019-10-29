Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).
Dunfermline Athletic v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 4Martin
- 24Edwards
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 38Kiltie
- 10Ryan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 8Beadling
- 9McGill
- 14Devine
- 20Gill
- 22Coley
- 23Cochrane
- 39Fenton
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 20Campbell
- 22Virtanen
- 11Linn
- 18Murphy
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 9Doris
- 12Kader
- 14Spence
- 19Stirling
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Live Text
Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Arbroath).
Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.