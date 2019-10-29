Scottish Championship
Morton0Ayr0

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3Welsh
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 16Strapp
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Jacobs
  • 14Salkeld
  • 17Lyon
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 4McLean
  • 7Millar
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 20Rogers
  • 21Sutton
  • 28Livingstone
  • 32King

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McCowan
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 10Forrest
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 6Geggan
  • 8Doolan
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Luke McCowan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1171324121222
2Ayr116142013719
3Inverness CT115331712518
4Dundee115331415-118
5Arbroath11434911-215
6Queen of Sth11353108214
7Morton114251322-914
8Dunfermline112541113-211
9Alloa112451118-710
10Partick Thistle112361419-59
