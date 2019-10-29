Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Greenock Morton v Ayr United
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3Welsh
- 30Baird
- 5Grant
- 16Strapp
- 8McAlister
- 6Jacobs
- 14Salkeld
- 17Lyon
- 9Muirhead
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 4McLean
- 7Millar
- 10Nesbitt
- 20Rogers
- 21Sutton
- 28Livingstone
- 32King
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 2Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 11McCowan
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 10Forrest
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 6Geggan
- 8Doolan
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 22McKenzie
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Reece Lyon (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Luke McCowan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Reece Lyon (Morton).
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Salkeld (Morton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.