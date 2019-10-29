Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Dundee United v Partick Thistle
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 18Butcher
- 6Reynolds
- 17Robson
- 7McMullan
- 25King
- 23Harkes
- 8PawlettSubstituted forAppereat 3'minutes
- 10Clark
- 24Shankland
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 11Smith
- 12Stanton
- 13Mehmet
- 27Appere
- 35Cooney
- 44Watson
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 16Palmer
- 14Gordon
- 19Zanatta
- 8Bannigan
- 7Cardle
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 4O'Ware
- 11Harkins
- 17Slater
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 24Kakay
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamPartick Thistle
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away0
Live Text
Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Attempt saved. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appere replaces Peter Pawlett because of an injury.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.