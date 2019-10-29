Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Partick Thistle0

Dundee United v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 18Butcher
  • 6Reynolds
  • 17Robson
  • 7McMullan
  • 25King
  • 23Harkes
  • 8PawlettSubstituted forAppereat 3'minutes
  • 10Clark
  • 24Shankland

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 11Smith
  • 12Stanton
  • 13Mehmet
  • 27Appere
  • 35Cooney
  • 44Watson

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 16Palmer
  • 14Gordon
  • 19Zanatta
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 4O'Ware
  • 11Harkins
  • 17Slater
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Kakay
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away0

Live Text

Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).

Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

Attempt saved. Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).

James Penrice (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee United. Louis Appere replaces Peter Pawlett because of an injury.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd1171324121222
2Ayr116142013719
3Inverness CT115331712518
4Dundee115331415-118
5Arbroath11434911-215
6Queen of Sth11353108214
7Morton114251322-914
8Dunfermline112541113-211
9Alloa112451118-710
10Partick Thistle112361419-59
