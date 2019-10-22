England women to face Czech Republic in international friendly in November

England beat Portugal 1-0 in October - their only win since the Women's World Cup

England's women will travel to the Czech Republic for an international friendly three days after the sell-out fixture against Germany at Wembley.

The match in Ceske Budejovice on 12 November will be the Lionesses' final game of 2019.

Phil Neville's side qualify automatically for Euro 2021 as hosts but have only won one game since the Women's World Cup finished in July.

"The Czech Republic will provide a very different test," said Neville.

"It is great to have secured this away fixture which follows what I'm sure will be a momentous occasion at Wembley against Germany in front of a sell-out crowd.

"The fact that the Czech Republic has been chosen to host the Women's Under-19 Euros in 2022 shows just how rapidly the women's game is growing in their country and how determined they are to progress the game."

It is hoped the game against Germany will be a new record for a women's game in England, beating the 80,023 who watched the United States beat Japan 2-1 to claim gold at the 2012 Olympics.

Both games will be live on the BBC with the Czech Republic fixture live on BBC Four from 18:00 GMT.

The England squad for the two fixtures has not been announced yet but Aoife Mannion, who received her first call-up in August, will not be involved after rupturing knee ligaments.