Scottish team doctor urges temporary substitutions for concussion

Scotland national team doctor John MacLean says temporary substitutions would give medical staff more time to assess head knocks

Scottish FA chief medical consultant Dr John MacLean is "hopeful" football's law makers will implement rugby-style temporary substitutions for concussion.

The proposal will be discussed by the International Football Association Board on Wednesday in Zurich.

It follows Glasgow University research which found former professional footballers are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of dementia.

MacLean also urged measures to minimise "the heading load on young players".

MacLean was a co-author of the landmark dementia study and is part of the Uefa medical committee which has put forward the temporary substitutions proposal.

Under current protocol, games are stopped for three minutes to allow assessment of suspected concussion by medical staff. And if further treatment is required, the player has to leave the field.

MacLean is a "massive advocate" of head injury substitutions.

"That is going to the International Board and I would be hopeful in the relatively near future the laws of the game will be changed to include that," MacLean told BBC Scotland.

"That will allow hopefully a 10-minute period with a free substitution, as rugby do, that gives the medical staff the opportunity to assess that player in the quiet of the dressing room, without the manager or referee trying to hound the medical team off the pitch.

"Only 10% of concussions and head injuries involved loss of consciousness, so it's a relatively small percentage.

"As rugby do, any player who has been knocked out should be removed from the game, no matter what age."

MacLean, who also serves as Scotland's national teams doctor, admits more research is required into the effects of heading the ball.

"Until we know the real place of heading, it would be wrong of us to say let's wait for another 10 years until this study is done," he added.

"Through work with the Scottish FA and Uefa, what we have started to do is put together some sensible guidelines. Some simple things like limiting heading training for young players, perhaps to one session per week to allow the brain to recover.

"Secondly, limiting heading training to things that are related to the game. Keepy-uppy 500 times against the wall that players would have done, there's no place for that."