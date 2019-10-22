Brentford and Millwall: FA charge London rivals after derby melee

Nine players were booked in Saturday's derby, including four in stoppage time

Brentford and Millwall have been charged by the Football Association following an incident late on in Saturday's Championship game.

Brentford won 3-2, having trailed 2-0 with six minutes remaining, and in stoppage time several players from both sides were involved in a melee.

Both clubs have until 18:00 BST on Thursday, 24 October to respond.

"Brentford and Millwall have been charged for being in breach of FA Rule E20," an FA statement said.

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 91st minute."