Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield: FA charge clubs over post-match incident
Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town have been charged by the Football Association after an incident at the end of their 2-2 draw in League Two.
Both clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.
The clubs are alleged to have breached FA rule E20 after Saturday's match.
They have until 18:00 BST on Friday to respond to the charge.