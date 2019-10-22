Champions League - Group B
Olympiakos2Bayern Munich3

Olympiakos v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Olympiakos

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 14Elabdellaoui
  • 3Borges SemedoBooked at 73mins
  • 20Meriah
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 8dos Santos Torres
  • 10Castelo Podence
  • 5BouchalakisSubstituted forLoveraat 69'minutes
  • 4CamaraSubstituted forRandjelovicat 88'minutes
  • 19MasourasSubstituted forGuerreroat 79'minutes
  • 11El-ArabiBooked at 89mins

Substitutes

  • 9Guerrero
  • 16Allain
  • 22Lovera
  • 34Papadopoulos
  • 57Xenitidis
  • 76Boialvo Gaspar
  • 97Randjelovic

Bayern Munich

  • 1NeuerBooked at 72mins
  • 32Kimmich
  • 5Pavard
  • 21HernándezSubstituted forBoatengat 59'minutes
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 50mins
  • 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forPerisicat 86'minutes
  • 10Coutinho
  • 22Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 14Perisic
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Goretzka
  • 19Davies
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
31,670

Match Stats

Home TeamOlympiakosAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Guerrero.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Lovera (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by David Alaba.

Booking

Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos).

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Lazar Randjelovic replaces Mohamed Camara.

Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos).

Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guerrero.

Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).

Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Thomas Müller.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.

Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.

Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3. Guilherme (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximiliano Lovera.

Substitution

Substitution, Olympiakos. Guerrero replaces Giorgos Masouras.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.

Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos).

Goal!

Goal! Olympiakos 1, FC Bayern München 3. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

Booking

Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Thiago (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos).

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Thomas Müller.

Booking

Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).

Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33009099
2Real Madrid311135-24
3Club Bruges302127-52
4Galatasaray301202-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330013499
2Tottenham31119904
3Red Star Belgrade310239-63
4Olympiakos301258-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City330010199
2Dinamo Zagreb31116424
3Shakhtar Donetsk311146-24
4Atalanta3003211-90

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus32107347
2Atl Madrid32105237
3Lokomotiv Moscow310235-23
4B Leverkusen300316-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli21102024
2Liverpool210145-13
3RB Salzburg21019633
4KRC Genk201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21102024
2Barcelona21102114
3Slavia Prague201113-21
4Inter Milan201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg21104224
2Lyon21103124
3RB Leipzig210123-13
4Benfica200225-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax22006066
2Valencia210113-23
3Chelsea21012203
4Lille200215-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories