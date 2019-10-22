Match ends, Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Olympiakos v Bayern Munich
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 1Malheiro de Sá
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 3Borges SemedoBooked at 73mins
- 20Meriah
- 21Tsimikas
- 8dos Santos Torres
- 10Castelo Podence
- 5BouchalakisSubstituted forLoveraat 69'minutes
- 4CamaraSubstituted forRandjelovicat 88'minutes
- 19MasourasSubstituted forGuerreroat 79'minutes
- 11El-ArabiBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 9Guerrero
- 16Allain
- 22Lovera
- 34Papadopoulos
- 57Xenitidis
- 76Boialvo Gaspar
- 97Randjelovic
Bayern Munich
- 1NeuerBooked at 72mins
- 32Kimmich
- 5Pavard
- 21HernándezSubstituted forBoatengat 59'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 50mins
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forTolissoat 45'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forPerisicat 86'minutes
- 10Coutinho
- 22Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 14Perisic
- 17Boateng
- 18Goretzka
- 19Davies
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 31,670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Serge Gnabry.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Guerrero.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Lovera (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Konstantinos Tsimikas.
Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by David Alaba.
Booking
Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos).
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Lazar Randjelovic replaces Mohamed Camara.
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Youssef El-Arabi (Olympiakos).
Attempt saved. Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Guerrero.
Foul by Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München).
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Mohamed Camara.
Attempt saved. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rúben Semedo.
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 2, FC Bayern München 3. Guilherme (Olympiakos) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Maximiliano Lovera.
Substitution
Substitution, Olympiakos. Guerrero replaces Giorgos Masouras.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry with a cross.
Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgos Masouras (Olympiakos).
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 1, FC Bayern München 3. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Booking
Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Thiago (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rúben Semedo (Olympiakos).
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Thomas Müller.
Booking
Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Podence (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Olympiakos. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.