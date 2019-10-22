Thiago Motta appointed Genoa manager after Aurelio Andreazzoli sacked
Genoa have appointed former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Thiago Motta as their new manager, replacing Aurelio Andreazzoli.
Andreazzoli was sacked on Tuesday after just four months in charge with the club second-bottom in Serie A.
Motta's only previous managerial experience was a short spell in charge of Paris Saint-Germain's U19 team.
The 37-year-old, who retired from playing last year, played 27 times for Genoa during the 2008-09 season.
His first game in charge will be against Brescia on Sunday.