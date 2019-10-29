Women's Champions League: Atletico Madrid v Manchester City (1-1 agg)

Atletico Madrid's Toni Duggan (left) was recalled to England's squad on Tuesday

Uefa Women's Champions League, last 16, second leg Date: Wednesday, 30 October Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Manchester City must score in Spain to keep their Women's Champions League hopes alive, after a 1-1 first-leg draw against Atletico Madrid.

England striker Ellen White may feature after making her City debut as a substitute in Sunday's loss at Arsenal, on her return from a knee injury.

Fellow Lioness Toni Duggan is expected to start for the Spanish league champions against her former club.

City midfielder Keira Walsh can play in Europe while suspended domestically.

Nick Cushing's side had to settle for a draw in the first leg of the last-16 tie on 16 October as Charlyn Corral's late away goal cancelled out Canada forward Janine Beckie's early opener.

City - who reached the semi-finals in 2016-17 and 2017-18 - were knocked out of the competition by Atletico at the last-32 stage last season.

Britain's other remaining sides - English champions Arsenal and Scottish champions Glasgow City - both hold leads and both host their second legs on Thursday, against Slavia Prague and Brondby respectively.