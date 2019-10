From the section

Bobby Grant's second-half header earned Wrexham a replay against Chesterfield

Wrexham manager Dean Keates has no new injury concerns ahead of the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay against Chesterfield.

Tuesday's game will be the third meeting in eight days between the sides.

Chesterfield won 1-0 at the Racecourse in the National League on 15 October.

Former Dragons striker Mike Fondop gave Chesterfield the lead in Saturday's fourth qualifying round tie with Bobby Grant equalising in the second half.