Ryan Jack: Rangers midfielder extends contract until 2023

Defensive midfielder Ryan Jack has played in 16 of Rangers' 21 matches this season

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has signed a two-year contract extension, committing his future to the Ibrox club until 2023.

The 27-year-old joined as a free agent from Aberdeen in June 2017 and has scored five goals in 83 appearances.

"He is a very easy to manage and is a real leader and winner on the pitch," manager Steven Gerrard told RangersTV.

"We believe that there is a lot more to come from him before he reaches his potential."

The Rangers boss added: "Ryan sets very high standards for himself and for others around him and that is exactly the kind of player and mentality that we want in throughout our squad."

Jack's first season at Ibrox was interrupted by a serious knee injury but he has been a mainstay in the middle of the park since Gerrard arrived in the summer of 2018.

"It is a very exciting time as I think we have a very good squad and a lot of competition for places," he said. "There is a lot going well at the minute - we are in a tough Europa League group but it is one we are ambitious to do well in.

"There is a lot of positivity. We just want to keep that going and, from now to the January break, keep winning games and see where that takes us."

Twice capped for Scotland in friendlies, the defensive midfielder is keen to make a mark at international level.

"First and foremost, I want to establish myself here and make sure I am playing well for Rangers week-in and week-out," he said.

"If I am doing that and the calls come, then I am happy. I want to play for my country. The last couple of trips have been unfortunate through injury and not making it, but I am fighting fit now and hopefully going forward, I can play a part for Scotland."