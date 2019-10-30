St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

From the section

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon and Murray Davidson have niggles, but both midfielders are expected to face Hearts at McDiarmid Park.

Defender Liam Gordon remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Winger Jamie Walker could make the Hearts bench having been sidelined since August following a fractured leg.

Full-back Aidy White and midfielder Glenn Whelan and Loic Damour could also feature following injury, with Steven Naismith also pushing for a return.

Scotland forward Naismith, who has not played since the end of August, has returned to training.

Jake Mulraney, Peter Haring, John Souttar, Craig Halkett and Conor Washington remain sidelined.

Match stats