Celtic v St Mirren

Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo is a "major doubt" ahead of St Mirren's visit.

Tom Rogic will also be assessed for an inflamed knee and will be monitored, but fellow midfielder Olivier Ntcham is back in training and Ryan Christie returns from his two-match suspension, while defender Christopher Jullien has trained after illness.

St Mirren expect to have Gary McKenzie back from injury, while fellow defender Calum Waters also returns after being forced to sit out the game against parent club Kilmarnock.

Midfielder Tony Andreu and defender Paul McGinn are expected to brush off knocks they picked up against Kilmarnock, while striker Cody Cooke is pushing for a comeback after a knee injury.

