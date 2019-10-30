Hibernian v Livingston

From the section

Hibernian midfielder Vykintas Slivka has returned to full training after an ankle break as Livingston visit.

Defenders Darren McGregor and David Gray are still out.

Livingston forward Aymen Souda must wait for a Scottish FA hearing on Wednesday to see if he is suspended after his red card against Hearts.

Striker Lyndon Dykes is touch and go with an ankle injury, while right-back Nicky Devlin and midfielder Scott Pittman are pushing for a return.

Chris Erskine, Cece Pepe and Ibrahima Savane are set to miss out.

