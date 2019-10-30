Motherwell v Kilmarnock
Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Motherwell full-back Jake Carroll will be assessed after the Irishman went off with an ankle knock in Sunday's defeat by Rangers.
David Devine, Charles Dunne and David Turnbull remain unavailable.
Kilmarnock central defenders Stuart Findlay and Dario Del Fabro are unlikely starters after undergoing scans, having picked up hamstring injuries in their win over St Mirren.
Striker Osman Sow remains out with an ankle complaint.
Match stats
- Kilmarnock leapfrogged Motherwell into third place in the Premiership after a third consecutive win on Saturday
- Killie are unbeaten in five games against Motherwell having lost the previous three and have won 1-0 on their more recent two trips to Fir Park
- Well have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six home league games, losing 3-0 to Aberdeen in the latest
- Kilmarnock have alternated between a loss and a win in each of their last six away league outings, beating Hearts 1-0 in their latest