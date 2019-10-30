First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section League Cup
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 12Steer
- 27El Mohamady
- 15Konsa
- 30Hause
- 3Taylor
- 8Lansbury
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 14Hourihane
- 21El Ghazi
- 39Davis
- 17Trézéguet
Substitutes
- 5Chester
- 7McGinn
- 9Wesley
- 11Nakamba
- 24Guilbert
- 25Nyland
- 26Kodjia
Wolves
- 21Ruddy
- 4Vallejo
- 5Bennett
- 49Kilman
- 23Sanderson
- 6Cavaco Jordao
- 26Perry
- 29Vinagre
- 77Campbell
- 10Cutrone
- 7Neto
Substitutes
- 11Rui Patrício
- 39Taylor
- 56Ashley-Seal
- 58Samuels
- 59Buur
- 66Cristóvão
- 76Richards
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Hourihane following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Attempt missed. Neil Taylor (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Foul by Ahmed El Mohamady (Aston Villa).
Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Trézéguet (Aston Villa).
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Trézéguet (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Chem Campbell.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Henri Lansbury with a through ball.
Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bruno Jordao (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
Max Kilman (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Anwar El Ghazi following a corner.
Attempt missed. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Henri Lansbury following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Taylor Perry.
Attempt blocked. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Douglas Luiz.
Keinan Davis (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jesús Vallejo (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick Cutrone.
Foul by Keinan Davis (Aston Villa).
Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Max Kilman.
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.