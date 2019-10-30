EFL Cup - Fourth Round
Liverpool3Arsenal4

Liverpool v Arsenal

Line-ups

Liverpool

  • 62Kelleher
  • 76Williams
  • 12Gomez
  • 72van den Berg
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 20LallanaBooked at 44mins
  • 8KeitaSubstituted forJonesat 55'minutes
  • 67Elliott
  • 24BrewsterBooked at 24mins
  • 27Origi

Substitutes

  • 13Adrián
  • 48Jones
  • 55Kane
  • 68Chirivella
  • 70Larouci
  • 84Clarkson
  • 89Koumetio

Arsenal

  • 26Martínez
  • 2Bellerín
  • 20Mustafi
  • 16Holding
  • 31Kolasinac
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 11Torreira
  • 28Willock
  • 77Saka
  • 10Özil
  • 35Martinelli

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 5Papastathopoulos
  • 8Ceballos
  • 9Lacazette
  • 19Pépé
  • 29Guendouzi
  • 33Macey
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
52,694

Match Stats

Home TeamLiverpoolAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).

Attempt missed. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Jones.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 3, Arsenal 4. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Adam Lallana with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Harvey Elliott (Liverpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Milner following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal).

Substitution

Substitution, Liverpool. Curtis Jones replaces Naby Keita because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 2, Arsenal 4. Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mesut Özil.

Neco Williams (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Attempt missed. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Willock.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Neco Williams.

Attempt blocked. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Joe Willock.

Attempt missed. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Second Half

Second Half begins Liverpool 2, Arsenal 3.

Half Time

First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Arsenal 3.

Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harvey Elliott with a cross.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sepp van den Berg.

Attempt missed. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Adam Lallana (Liverpool).

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 2, Arsenal 3. James Milner (Liverpool) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Liverpool. Harvey Elliott draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Joe Willock.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Sepp van den Berg.

Goal!

Goal! Liverpool 1, Arsenal 3. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

Adam Lallana (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal).

Foul by Divock Origi (Liverpool).

Lucas Torreira (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Elliott.

Attempt missed. Naby Keita (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Shkodran Mustafi.

