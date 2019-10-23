Blues boss Healy expects more from hat-trick heroes Lavery and Cooper

Media playback is not supported on this device Shayne Lavery grabs Linfield's third goal with this cheeky finish

Linfield manager David Healy believes there is more to come from his in-form duo Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper.

The pair each scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town which moved the Blues to within two points of Coleraine and Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership.

"I expect a lot from them, I expect them to be better even though they scored a hat-trick each," Healy said.

"We started the game in a positive manner and were on form."

Linfield are still playing catch-up on their league rivals following an extended run in the Europa League.

Tuesday's win over basement strugglers Warrenpoint has them breathing down the necks of leaders Coleraine, who they play on Saturday, and Crusaders - with two games in hand.

Scoring seven times has also boosted their goal difference.

"Eventually we will catch up, there are a lot of weeks and months left in the season so the games and the points will take care of themselves," added former Northern Ireland striker Healy.

"When we are still in the cup competitions you can't throw games at us and expect us to play Saturday, Tuesday, Friday so it is difficult to squeeze games.

"But, over the course of the season, we will eventually catch up.

"When we do, hopefully we will be in and around where we need to be."